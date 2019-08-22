Sibal and Singhvi have answered all CBI questions: Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, said on Thursday that senior counsels Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi have effectively answered "everything" the probe agency is seeking in the INX media case.

"You heard the arguments of Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi that effectively answers everything that the CBI is seeking," said Karti Chidambaram after the court proceedings in whcih the CBI judge gave CBI custody of his father till Aug 26 for interrogation.

Karti, who the main accused in the INX media case, added, "There are no chances of my bail being cancelled as my bail is confirmed by the Supreme Court."

Earlier in the day, he took to Twitter saying, "It's a privilege to hear @KapilSibal and @DrAMSinghvi in court. Master class. They should video record all court proceedings. Will be most useful to all students of law, particularly those interested in court craft."

he former union minister was arrested by the CBI from his residence in New Delhi late on Wednesday. The court said family members and lawyers are permitted to meet Chidambaram for 30 minutes a day.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for the CBI, had moved an application seeking 5-day custody of Chidambaram.

Mehta argued that custodial interrogation of the Congress leader was required as the former Finance Minister was "evasive" and "non-cooperative" in the investigation.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar heard the arguments of the CBI and Chidambaram's counsels.

Mehta said that the case, which is a classic example of money laundering, is in the pre-charge sheet stage.

The Congress leader, one of the key ministers during ten years of UPA regime, was taken to the headquarters of the probe agency on Wednesday night after CBI officials scaled the boundary walls of his residence in Jor Bagh after he made a dramatic appearance at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi (ANI)

