Siddaramaiah conspired to send DK Shivakumar to jail: claims K'taka Minister

Chamrajnagar (Karnataka) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday alleged that former state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was the reason behind the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar.

"Action plan to send DK Shivakumar to jail was prepared by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah long ago," Sriramulu told media persons.

He added that CLP leader's main agenda was to "destabilise" Janta Dal-Secular (JDS) chief HD Kumaraswamy government and remove Shivakumar from his way to clinch the opposition leader post.

Shivakumar was arrested by ED in connection with money laundering case.

On September 17, the Delhi court had sent Shivakumar to judicial custody till October 1. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3 and has been in its custody since then.



The money laundering case was registered by the ED against Shivakumar in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department. (ANI)

