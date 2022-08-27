Siddaramaiah refuses to attend India-China Friendship Association event, cites ideological differences

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 27 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Saturday refused to participate in an event organised by the Chinese embassy citing ideological differences.

Moreover, he said he was surprised to be included in the guest list.

"Although I refused to participate in the program organized by India-China Friendship Association on Sunday, I was surprised to see my name in the invitation letter," tweeted Siddaramaiah.

He also outlined the reason: "I am not participating in the program as ideologically my stand and that of our party is against the purpose of the program."

The event has been slated for Sunday and has been organised under India-China Friendship Association. It includes a seminar on 'Interference of the US imperialist in the internal affairs of the People's Republic of China'.

The event also includes a Chinese photographic exhibition.

Earlier on August 24, Siddaramaiah reacted to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai doubting the credibility of the contractor's association and said that it was the version of the Bharatiya Janata Party and not that of the contractors.



"It is BJP's argument, not that of contractors...It's irrelevant, I'm not going to accept that," the senior Congress leader said when asked about the CM's questioning the credibility of the contractor's association over their allegation of a 40 per cent commission in the government contracts.

In order to reiterate and remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the increasing corruption in the state, the Karnataka State Contractors Association is planning to revive its 40 per cent kickback accusation by writing to him.

Notably, he also clarified that he did not eat non-vegetarian food before going to the temple and has not hurt religious sentiments after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked him.

The former CM termed it as a "non-issue" while asserting the right to choice of food.

Earlier on August 18, Siddaramaiah entered Basaveshwara temple in Kodlipet after allegedly eating non-vegetarian food, during his recent visit to Kodagu which triggered a row.

While addressing mediapersons in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said, "Is eating meat an issue? It is a personal food habit. I eat both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. It is my habit, while some don't eat meat, it's their food habit.(ANI)





