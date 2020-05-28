Siddaramaiah urges Cong leaders, workers to participate in 'Speak Up India' campaign

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has requested MLAs, MPs, MLCs and party workers to participate in the Congress' 'Speak Up India' online campaign today.

"All India Congress is organising a massive 'Speak Up India' online campaign on May 28 from 11 am to 2 pm. The purpose of this campaign is to be the voice of people who are in distress and strongly urge the central government to implement various demands put forth by Congress party to alleviate the sufferings of common man," Siddaramaiah said in a letter dated May 27.

Among the two key demands, Siddaramaiah highlighted in his letter are a transfer of Rs 10,000 immediately to all poor families. Also, providing financial help, not loans, to small businesses so that the middle-class people have money in their hands.

"Transport should be made available to all migrant workers without charge to ensure their safe return. Employment opportunities should be provided to these workers and workdays under MNREGA should be increased to 200 days in a year," he stated. (ANI)

