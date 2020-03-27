Siddhartha Educational Institutes donates Rs 1.3 cr to combat COVID-19

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Siddhartha Educational Institutes has given a donation of Rs 1.30 crore to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the fight against COVID-19.

The school management, teaching and non-teaching staff contributed for the donation.

Siddhartha Educational Institutes Secretary P Lakshman Rao, treasurer S Venkateswara Rao have handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state has now increased to 12.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country rose to 724 on Friday. (ANI)

