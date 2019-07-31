Siddhartha knew about steps to avert harassment; thorough inquiry would be conducted: Prahlad Joshi

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and BJP leader Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday said that an enquiry will be conducted into Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder-owner VG Siddhartha's death.

He also said that there is a system in the country which is there to counter any harassment in economic cases.

"If at all there is any harassment, there is a system in the country. Siddhartha knew that there were steps that he could have taken to avert any harassment. However, a thorough inquiry would be conducted into the matter," Joshi said.

BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje also lamented the death of Siddhartha. "It is a very sad thing that Siddhartha is not amongst us anymore. He was a good man and a good industrialist. He had formed Cafe Coffee Day and Mindtree after working really hard for years," she said.

Following a massive search operation involving multiple agencies, the body of missing CCD founder-owner Siddhartha was found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru.

The 58-year-old businessman was the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna and had gone missing since Monday evening from Mangaluru.

Siddhartha was spotted last Monday evening at the Netravati Bridge where he had gone for a stroll, Commissioner of Police, Mangalore, Sandeep Patil said. (ANI)