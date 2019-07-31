Siddhartha's family informed about body, investigation to continue: Mangalore Police Commissioner

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): Mangalore Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil on Wednesday confirmed that further investigation will be carried out in the case of CCD founder-owner VG Siddhartha who disappeared during a walk at Netravati bridge while asserting that the family members have been informed about recovering of a body.

"We have found the body in the early morning. It needs to be identified, we have already informed family members, for further, we are shifting the body to Wenlock hospital. We will continue further investigation", he said.

Body of VG Siddhartha, founder of Cafe Coffee Day and son-in-law of former Karnataka CM SM Krishna was found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru on early morning Wednesday.

A massive search operation involving multiple teams of police forces along with the Coast Guard and NDRF was being carried out since Tuesday to locate Siddhartha.

Police had also deployed the dog squads and inflatable boats in the search operation and roped in local fishermen to search the river. (ANI)

