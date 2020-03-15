Siddhivinayak temple takes precautions amid coronavirus outbreak

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Amid the scare of coronavirus outbreak, the temple administration of Siddhivinayak is taking precautions to avoid disease.

The Siddhivinayak temple located in Prabhadevi has instructed all its employees to wear masks, while hand sanitizers have been provided to everyone inside the Siddhivinayak temple.

Speaking to ANI Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Chairman, Adesh Bandekar said, "We are providing sanitizers to all the devotees in the temple and where they stand in a queue holding the railings, are being cleaned in every 30 minutes."

"We have provided masks to every security guard who comes in contact with people the most and we have taken all the important measures to prevent coronavirus," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic'.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. (ANI)

