Siddhivinayak Temple trust to sponsor Pulwama encounter braveheart Sunil Kale's children education

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust on Wednesday announced that it will sponsor the education of children of CRPF jawan Sunil Kale, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama on June 23.

Kale, Head Constable of 182nd Battalion Central Reserve Police Force personnel from Solapur, Maharashtra succumbed to the bullet injury in Jammu and Kashmir in Pulwama encounter.

On Tuesday, two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in Pulwama's Bandzoo area, police said. (ANI)