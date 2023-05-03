Siddhu Moosewala's father announces to campaign against AAP in upcoming Jalandhar bypolls

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 3 (ANI): Balkaur Singh, father of slain Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, on Wednesday urged people of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency to not vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming bye-elections.

He also said that as the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government has failed in providing justice to his son, he will campaign against the government in the May 10 bypolls.

Earlier this month, Singh alleged the AAP government of suppressing the Sidhu Moose Wala case and denying justice to him.



"Whoever raises his voice for his rights is being suppressed by the government and cases are being registered against them. Maybe now the government can come up with a new drama by making a new video viral. I would like to urge people who love Sidhu Moosewala should not vote Aam Aadmi Party because they should know how they have worked in Punjab", Singh had said.

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency had been lying vacant since January after Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary passed away due to a cardiac attack.

The 77-year-old collapsed in Ludhiana while walking alongside Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra's Punjab leg on January 14.

The bypolls in the seat were necessitated after Chaudhary's death.

The AAP has pitted Sushil Kumar Rinku for the Jalandhar bypolls against Santokh Chaudhary's wife Karamjit Kaur, a Congress candidate. (ANI)

