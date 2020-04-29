Sidewall of storm drain in Bengaluru's Pattegarhpalya area collapses amid heavy rain

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29 (ANI): A part of the sidewall of a storm drain in the Pattegarhpalya area of Bengaluru collapsed on Wednesday morning, following heavy overnight rain.

The fire department, emergency services, and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officers are present at the spot.

There have been no casualties reported, as of now. (ANI)

