Sidharth Nath Singh interacts with former Deputy PM of Thailand, talks of investment opportunities

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister for MSME, Investment and Export Promotion, Sidharth Nath Singh on Monday interacted with former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Mark Dabbarasi through video conferencing and talked about the immense possibilities of investment in Uttar Pradesh, an official release said.

Dabbarasi said that a delegation of entrepreneurs from Thailand will be visiting UP in the coming October to explore the possibilities of investment.

He also said that the OTOP program of Thailand is same as the ODOP (One District One Product) scheme in Uttar Pradesh. Thailand, he said, would be interested for a MoU relating to the two programmes.

Dabbarasi suggested that his country would like to set up food processing clusters in UP.

Singh informed Dabbarasi about the merits of Uttar Pradesh and said that the state was a big market for investors. "A large number of MSME products are exported from here," he said.

He also informed the Thailand leader about the construction work on Asia's largest Jewar airport and development of 11 smaller airports.

According to the release, Dabbarasi said he had read Bhagwat Gita twice. He said that "in 15th century the capital of Thailand was called "Ayathaya" which is Ayodhya in local language." (ANI)