Sidhi road accident: Madhya Pradesh CM announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next-of-kin of those, who died in Sidhi's road accident.

CM Shivraj also announced that an amount of Rs 2 lakh each has also been sanctioned for the persons, severely injured in the incident and Rs 1 lakh for people with normal injuries.

Condoling the incident, CM said that the mishap in Sidhi is heartbreaking.

The incident took place near Barkhada village close to Mohania tunnel, where eight persons were killed, and several injured after a truck, who lost control allegedly after its tyre got burst, rammed into two buses from the rear on Friday late at night.

CM Chouhan also rushed to Rewa Medical College to meet the injured soon after receiving the information.



The buses were carrying people returning from Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally.

Mukesh Srivastava, SP, Rewa said, "two buses were parked, a truck came from behind and got uncontrolled after its tyre got burst, leading to the collision. Seven-Eight people died, however, a probe is going on, and around 50 people are injured out of which 15-20 are severely injured."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the loss of lives.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said," The road accident in Sidhi (M.P.) is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. Treatment is being provided to the injured by the administration. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

