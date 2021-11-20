Sidhu calling Pak PM 'brother' disrespectful to Punjab, its "brave sons" fighting at border: Tarun Chugh

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday slammed the Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his 'elder brother', and termed his remark disrespectful to people of Punjab and its "brave sons fighting at the border".

Earlier today, Sidhu during his visit to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan via Kartarpur Sahib Corridor had termed the Pakistan PM as his 'elder brother'.

"Whenever leaders across the world visit abroad, they sing praises of the country. But it is highly unfortunate that whenever any Congress leader visits abroad, they only speak against India,' said Chugh.



"Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Punjab Congress Chief says that Imran Khan is his big brother and helps him out a lot. Sidhu Ji, it is your big brother who is sending tiffin bombs, AK-47s from across the border to fuel terror in the country. He also sends smuggled material and drugs to the country," the BJP leader alleged adding, "I am not saying this, it is being said by the government of Punjab."

Chug said that it is unfortunate that the Punjab Congress chief is singing praises of Pakistan. "His statements are highly disrespectful to Punjab and its brave songs who sacrifice their lives while fighting for India's national security at the borders," he said.

Chugh also urged interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi to confirm their stand regarding Pakistan and its wrongdoings.

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the country for these statements made by Sidhu," he added. (ANI)

