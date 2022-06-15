Sidhu Moose Wala case: Punjab police's team visits Pune, likely to interrogate accused Santosh Jadhav

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): A three-member team of Punjab Police reached Pune on Tuesday where it is likely to interrogate the accused Santosh Jadhav, in connection with the Sidhu Moose Waala murder case.

Jadhav was arrested on Sunday night after which he was produced before a court in Pune around midnight on Sunday along with Navnath Suryawanshi, who is his aide, and they were remanded in police custody till June 20.

Pune Rural Police on Monday said they have arrested a man and his aide, who has been named as a suspect in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Kulwant K Sarangal, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order said that further probe will be done including their links with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang and in the murder of Moose Wala.

"Santosh Jadhav and Navnath Suryawanshi were arrested from Gujarat last night. We have their remand till June 20. Further probe to be done including their links with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang and in the murder Moose Wala."

Earlier, Sourav Mahakal an accomplice of Santosh Jadhav and a suspect in Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case was also arrested on June 8.

The Delhi Police had earlier said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in its custody, was the mastermind behind singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, and that a close associate of the main shooter involved in the brutal killing in Punjab's Mansa last month had been arrested.

On the trail of singer Sidhu Moosewala's killers, the Punjab Police on June 6 arrested Sandeep alias Kekra, who allegedly provided real-time information to the eight sharp-shooters on the singer's movement. Police officials said Kekra had provided clues that pointed to the involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol and nephew Sachin.

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. (ANI)