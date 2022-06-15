Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Gangster Bishnoi presented before CJM in Mansa court

Mansa (Punjab) [India] June 15 (ANI): Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was on Wednesday presented before Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court by Punjab Police in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Bishnoi was taken to Punjab after Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday allowed Punjab Police to arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder and also allowed Punjab Police's transit application.

Advocate Vishal Chopra appearing for Lawrence Bishnoi opposed the Punjab Police application and said that there is a security threat. There is apprehension that Lawrence Bishnoi may be "eliminated" if transit remand is granted.



Bishnoi's lawyer submitted that we are not opposing virtual interrogation and investigation. "We are just opposing his physical transit remand to Punjab. Punjab Police can arrest him in the case, if needed, but in Delhi only," he added.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. (ANI)

