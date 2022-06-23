Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: One more accused held, total 13 arrested so far

Chandigarh [India], June 23 (ANI): Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force on Thursday said that they have arrested one more accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

The accused has close links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. With this, the number of total persons arrested so far in the case has now reached 13.

"Today, we have arrested Baldev aka Nikku who accompanied 'Kekda' in conducting recce for the crime. So far, 13 people arrested. Lawrence Bishnoi has revealed that planning for the murder started last year," Anti-Gangster Task Force chief Pramod Ban said while addressing a press conference today on Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.



"Baldev aka Nikku arrested today is a resident of Sirsa in Haryana. His work was to conduct recee, pass on information to the conspirators who were directly in touch with the shooters. He is named in many other previous cases," he added.

The Patiala House Court of Delhi on June 14, had allowed Punjab Police to arrest Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with Singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

The court also allowed Punjab Police transit application and directed Punjab Police to ensure that the medical examination of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi to be conducted as per law/rules before leaving Delhi and also before his production before the concerned Court of CJM, Mansa, Punjab.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

The Punjab Police had earlier told Patiala House Court of Delhi that the Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is an accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. During the investigation of this case, it was revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi was a key conspirator and his custodial interrogation is necessary. (ANI)

