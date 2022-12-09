Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Punjab Police presents another accused before Haryana court

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], December 9 (ANI): The Punjab Police has identified another accused in the murder of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala as a resident of Beri town, in Haryana's Jhajjar and have produced him in the court with a production warrant.

According to the police, the arrested accused is identified as Kuldeep alias Kashish and added that he is suspected to have been driving the SUV which was used during the murder of Moose Wala.

The police will address the media at 4 pm today.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)