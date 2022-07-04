Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Delhi court allows Punjab Police to arrest 4 Lawrence Bishnoi gang members

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday allowed Punjab Police to arrest four persons accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Though, the court did not allow the transit remand application.

The court remanded the accused persons in judicial custody and asked Punjab Police to take custody from Tihar Jail. They were produced before the court by the Delhi Police after their custody in MCOCA Case.

Special Judge Parveen Singh today allowed the Punjab application to arrest Priyavrat alias Fauzi, Kasish alias Kuldeep, Keshav, and Deepak alias Teenu in connection with Moose Wala's murder.

The Court said, "Punjab Police cannot arrest accused from the court as they are produced in a case of Delhi Police. They are remanded to judicial custody. Punjab Police can take the custody from Tihar Jail only."

Now, the Punjab Police will produce the order before the jail authorities to take custody of the accused persons. They may have to take a production warrant from the Mansa Court to take custody of the accused persons.

Delhi Police has produced Deepak alias Teenu, Kashish and Keshav, physically, while Priyvrat and Omprakash were produced from Rohini Jail through video conferencing.

Special public prosecutor Pratham Sethi for Punjab Police moved the application seeking arrest and transit remand of accused Teenu, Kashish, Keshav and Priyvrat in the Moose Wala murder case.

He also submitted that the Chief Judicial Magistrate has issued the arrest warrant for the said four accused. "They are required to interrogate in the mentioned case. All the safety measures will be taken during the journey to Mansa, Punjab," Sethi said.

However, Advocate Vishal Chopra, the counsel for the accused opposed the application and submitted that the custody of the accused can not be granted by the court.



The Special Cell of the Delhi Police also recorded the statement of Kashish and Keshav under MCOCA. The statement was confirmed before the duty Magistrate on Sunday. Thereafter, they were remanded to one-day judicial custody.

Earlier, the Court had granted 14 days custody of three accused, including two shooters, to the Delhi Police in connection with Moose Wala's killing.

These accused were allegedly associated with Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. Singer Moose wala was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab on 29 May 2022.

Delhi police arrested Priyvrat- a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Kashish- the resident of Jhajjar in Haryana and Keshav Kumar who is a resident of Bathinda in Punjab yesterday. Police have also recovered arms and ammunition in large quantities from the accused persons.

Delhi Police said that the team of shooters was led by Priyvrat and he was in constant touch with Gangster Goldy Brar, who took the responsibility for the murder of Moose Wala. Priyvrat was the main shooter of the team, who allegedly shot dead the singer and Congress leader Moose Wala, police added.

According to Delhi Police, Priyvrat was seen in the CCTV footage of a petrol pump. Delhi Police had earlier informed that he (Priyvrat) was involved in two cases of murder. He was arrested in 2015 in connection with a murder in Sonipat and again 'wanted' in a murder case in Sonipat in 2021.

Delhi Police further said that Kashish was also a shooter, who was also seen in the CCTV footage of the petrol pump. "He is wanted in a murder case filed against him in Jhajjar, Haryana in 2021," it said.

"Keshav Kumar is an accomplice of the shooters. He provided the logistic support and took them in an Alto car after the shooting. He was with the shooters prior to the Shooting (Moose Wala's killing) in Mansa," it added.

It added that Keshav was earlier arrested in a murder case in Bathinda in 2020. He is a suspect of an extortion racket in Punjab, it said.

These arrests have come to effect after the arrest of Lawrence Bishnoi by Punjab Police in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. His custody was granted to Punjab Police by the Patiala House Court on June 14, 2022. (ANI)

