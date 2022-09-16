Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police arrests 2 main absconding members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 16 (ANI): The Punjab Police on Friday arrested the two main absconding members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang from Amritsar in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

"In an intelligence-led operation, Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested two main absconding members-- Mandeep and Manpreet of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang from Amritsar. Both were wanted for several cases of killings, dacoity and links with Sidhu Moose Wala murder case," said the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab.

The killing of Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed its security cover, was part of a conspiracy of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, police had earlier said. In this case, Lawrence Bisnoi's name came to the fore as the mastermind behind the killing of the singer. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of Bishnoi, is also under investigation in that case.

Moose Wala had fought on the Congress ticket from the Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. The 28-year-old famed Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range at Jawaharke village of Mansa district and was declared brought dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital.

It is estimated that the killers fired over 30 rounds at Moose Wala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

With the arrest of the last accused shooter Deepak Mundi along with his two aides from the Indo-Nepal Border in West Bengal on Sunday, the Punjab police arrested the 23rd accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

The police said that the accused were arrested when they were attempting to escape to Nepal. The other two arrested persons have been identified as Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) along with Delhi Police and Central agencies. (ANI)