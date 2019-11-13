Sidhu pays obeisance at Gurdwara Nanaksar Sahib on 550 th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Former Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu along with wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Tuesday visited the Gurdwara Sri Nanaksar Sahib Verka in Amritsar on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Sidhu paid his obeisance at the holy Gurudwara and sought blessings of the founder of Sikhism on the holy occasion of Gur Purab.

Earlier, Sidhu had also attended the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor and had visited the revered Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib on Saturday.

The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev is being celebrated with much joy and fervor throughout the country and different parts of the world. (ANI)