Signature campaign launched in Secunderabad's cantonment area to highlight water woes

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8 (ANI): Amidst the severe water crisis in Secunderabad cantonment area, the Welfare Association has undertaken a signature campaign to draw the attention of Telangana government.

Satish Kumar, Secunderabad Welfare Association president of the fifth ward of the cantonment, said that they decided to undertake the signature campaign to make their voice heard by the government.

"The people living in the areas, which are merged with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, pay Rs 250 per house for monthly water supply and they get water on every alternate day. Those who are living in the cantonment area pay Rs 450 and get water once a week. I want to ask the government, why such disparity between us? Do we not belong to Telangana? Do we not have the right to access clean water for our survival?" asked Kumar while speaking to ANI.

"From the last 39 days, I have been going to every house in ward five of Secunderabad cantonment and taking one signature from each house. Within three-four days, our signature campaign would end and then we will submit a memorandum to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao," he asserted.

Madhavi, a resident of Secunderabad cantonment area, said, "We pay double of whatever is available in the city. Not all of us can afford the prices. I request the government to look into our water problems as we are using the bore water for everything which is not good for health."

Echoing similar sentiments, another resident Shakuntala said: "We can live without food but not without water. Last year, the concerned government authorities had installed waterlines in our area, which is not working now. They had also collected money from us but they do not give us proper response when we appeal to them. I request the government to kindly look into the matter."

Venkat Rao, a resident, asserted that the government should intervene and help the ward members to provide proper supply in the eight wards of the cantonment.

"Cantonment is the largest area of Malkajgiri and there are eight wards. The state government should intervene and help the ward members to deal with the supply of water. If we face water woes, we have to pay money or call the water tanker on our own. No one is willing to address our problems," he said. (ANI)

