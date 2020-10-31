Significant deterioration in vital functions of TN agriculture minister suffering from COVID-19: Hospital

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 31 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister Thiru R Doraikannu, undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus, has suffered a "significant deterioration" in vital functions, hospital sources said on Saturday.



"He is extremely critical despite being on maximal life support," Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital, said.

The 73-year-old minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13, following which he was hospitalised after he complained of breathlessness. (ANI)

