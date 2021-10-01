SII aims to supply 21.50 crore doses of Covishield vaccine in October: Sources

By Shalini Bharadwaj

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): Serum Institute of India (SII) has supplied 78 crore doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield so far and its target is to supply almost 21.50 crore doses in the month of October, informed the sources to ANI on Friday.

Earlier, ANI reported on Friday, that the Centre targets to procure 27-28 crore vaccines this month and is expected to achieve 100 crore vaccinations before mid of October.

"The target of achieving this many doses will be from Serum Institute of India (SII) Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. India has procured more than 25 crores in the month of September," informed the sources.



"The target of achieving 27-28 crore in the month of October does not include vaccines or biological E and Zydus Cadilla's Covid-19 Vaccine," informed further.

It has also been reported that from November, SII is expected to include Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine and Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine that will increase the number of doses to more than 28 crores in a month.

"India has achieved more than one crore doses administered five times and more than 89 crore doses have been administered since the time vaccination started in India," informed the sources.

"The government is planning to celebrate the day when India will administer 100 crore doses," informed further.

On Friday, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 89.67 crore (89,67,51,334). More than 62 lakh (62,86,379) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today. (ANI)

