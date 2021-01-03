SII CEO says safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine ready for roll-out

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Covishield, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready for roll-out in the coming weeks, said Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla said, "Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective, and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks."

He also thanked the political leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

"Thank you Hon. Sri @narendramodi Ji, Hon. Sri @drharshvardhan Ji, @MoHFW_INDIA @ICMRDELHI

DBT India, DCGI India, University of Oxford, AstraZeneca, Gavi, and the Gates Foundation

and Bill Gates for their support. He also thanked Dr Harsh Vardhan for launching PNEUMONSIL, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, the first made-in-India vaccine to prevent the disease of Pneumonia in children, and thanked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Gates Foundation, PATH, and especially Bill Gates.

He also thanked Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Earlier today, COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation, said Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

"After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation and permission is being granted to M/s Cadila Healthcare for conduct of the Phase III clinical trial," said VG Somani, DCGI, during a media briefing today. (ANI)