Sikar shootout: Police clash with protesters demanding compensation for victim's kin

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], December 4 (ANI): Protestors blocked roads on Sunday and clashed with the police near the mortuary where the bodies of gangster Raju Thet and Tarachand Jaat, who were gunned down on Saturday during a shootout in Rajasthan's Sikar, is kept.

According to sources, the clash ensued as a police contingent reached the spot and tried to break up a sit-in by the protesters demanding monetary help and a job for the kin of Tarachand Jaat, another deceased in the shootout.

After an argument that led to the clash, the protesters said they would meet the collector and the additional district magistrate to press for their demands.

Significantly, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MP Hanuman Beniwal, who demanded a probe by either the CBI or an SIT in the case, claiming the involvement of some Congress leaders, was also among the protesters along with Mukesh Bhakar, a Congress MLA from the Sachin Pilot camp and BJP MP Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati.

Swami Sumedhanand said, "Rajasthan has become the crime capital of the country. The government should think about ensuring the protection of the people, and not just Rahul Gandhi. There are 4,000 policemen for the protection of Rahul Gandhi while bullets are being fired on the public."

Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is to reach the Congress-ruled state on Sunday evening.

Bhakar, said "The police should unearth the whole conspiracy behind the incident. Till such time protection to Raju Thet's family and compensation and a job to Tarachand's kin is provided, we will carry on with our protest."

Claiming that a post-mortem examination was yet to be conducted on Thet and Tarachand, the protesters, the majority of whom were followers of the slain gangster and an outfit called 'Veer Taj Sena', refused to accept the bodies or allow a post-mortem till all the culprits are brought to book.



Earlier on Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informed that all the five persons accused in the Sikar gang war shootout have been arrested along with their weapons and vehicles.

The Director General of Rajasthan police Umesh Mishra told ANI that two of the accused persons -- Manish and Vikram hailed -- are from Rajasthan while the other three are from Haryana.

"We have detained five accused persons in Saturday's gang war where a history-sheeter, Raju Thet, was killed. Two of the arrested persons -- Manish and Vikram -- are from Rajasthan while the other three are from Haryana," Mishra said.

Thet was shot dead at the gate of his house in Sikar district on Saturday.

Thet had several criminal cases against him and was out on bail. He was the rival of dreaded criminal Anandpal Singh, who was killed in a police encounter in June 2017.

Following the shootout, a Facebook post by a user by the name of Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for Thet's killing.

Taking to Facebook, Godara claimed he is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the killing was done in revenge for the attack on gangsters Anandpal Singh and Balbir Banuda. The user also mentioned the names of gangsters Ankit Bhadoo and Monu Bana in his post.

Gangster Anandpal was killed in a police encounter and since then, members of his gang are believed to have switched over to the Bishnoi gang.

Both gangs were allegedly involved in the Sikar shootout.


