Sikar shootout: RLP MP claims Cong hand, demands probe by CBI or SIT

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 4 (ANI): Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal on Sunday demanded a CBI or an SIT probe against six persons arrested in connection with the Sikar gang shootout and the murder of Raju Thet, a gangster from the Sekhawati region.

According to reports, Thet was gunned down by five assailants outside his house in Sikar town on Saturday.

Thet had several criminal cases against him and was out on bail. He was the rival of dreaded criminal Anandpal Singh, who was killed in a police encounter in June 2017.

Demanding a thorough probe by the CBI or the SIT, the RLP leader claimed that several influential people were behind the incident.

"The police may have apprehended six persons in connection with the case, it should now be probed who were behind the incident. There is information on the involvement of Congress leaders and other influential persons in the case," Beniwal said.

He further alleged that a post-mortem examination was not conducted on Thet and the other person killed in the gang shootout.

"Relatives and supporters (of the deceased) are on a 'dharna' outside the mortuary, with a list of demands, including provision of security," he added.

Meanwhile, ADG, Crime Ravi Prakash Maherda on Sunday said, "We have arrested 6 accused persons in the Sikar gang shootout case. Two shooters from Haryana were also injured in police firing and are undergoing treatment. All aspects of the case will be investigated. We don't know which gang is behind this."

He added that five foreign-made pistols and 183 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the arrested persons.

Demanding that the case be transferred to the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the RLP leader added that the Congress government should also meet the demands of the deceased's kin.



"Either an SIT should be formed or the matter should be investigated by the CBI. The government should fulfill the demands of the family members, failing which, we'll launch protests and even disrupt Rahul Gandhi's visit to Rajasthan, if necessary," he added.

The ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', led by former Congress national president Rahul Gandhi, is to reach Rajasthan on Sunday evening.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informed that all five persons accused in the Sikar shootout have been arrested along with their weapons and vehicles.

"Five persons accused of the murder and shootout in Sikar on Saturday have been arrested, along with their weapons and vehicles. We will ensure a speedy trial and strict punishment of the accused," the CM tweeted.

The state's Director General of Police, Umesh Mishra, told ANI that two of the accused persons -- Manish and Vikram -- are Rajasthan natives while the other three are from Haryana.

"We have detained five persons accused in the shootout case. One of those killed in the incident was history-sheeter Raju Thet. The arrested persons from Rajasthan have been identified as Manish and Vikram while the other three hail from Haryana," Mishra said.

He added that the breakthrough in the case was possible because of a night-long search operation by Sikar's SP and IG.

Following the Sikar shootout, a Facebook post from a user by the name of Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for Thet's killing.

Taking to Facebook, Godara claimed he was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the killing was executed in revenge for the attack on gangsters Anandpal Singh and Balbir Banuda. The user also mentioned the names of gangsters Ankit Bhadoo and Monu Bana in his post.

Anandpal was killed in a police encounter and following the incident, members of the Anandpal gang are believed to have switched over to the Bishnoi gang.

Both gangs were involved in the Sikar shootout, police said. (ANI)

