Sikh community demands resumption of Amritsar-Nankana Sahib bus service

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:54 IST

Hindus from across globe will get shelter in India: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi (India), Nov 17 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh said here on Sunday that the Hindus across the globe, who fail to find a shelter anywhere, need not worry as they will be provided with the same in India because Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are ruling here