Roop Singh, SGPC chief secretary, while speaking to ANI in Amritsar on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Sikh community demands resumption of Amritsar-Nankana Sahib bus service

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 23:06 IST

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): As the much-awaited corridor to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib opened recently, the members of Sikh community are now demanding the government to resume the bus service from Amritsar to Nankana Sahib.
"The Government of India and Pakistan gave a gift to the Sikh community by inaugurating Kartarpur corridor on the auspicious occasion of 550th Guru Purab. But the bus service from Amritsar to Nankana Sahib should be restored keeping in view the larger public sentiment," said Roop Singh, chief secretary of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
"On-arrival visa arrangements for the devotees should also be made so that they have a hassle-free pilgrimage. This process should be simplified and the devotees should be allowed to show the passport and visit Nankana Sahib," he added.
Singh further stated that he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this. A delegation to press upon the demands would be sent to New Delhi to meet the Central government functionaries after consultations with the SGPC president.
"The Sikh community wants that the suspended bus service from Amritsar to Nankana Sahib should be resumed. The devotees should get visa on arrival for the Nankana Sahib," said Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Amritsar.
Soon after the Central government revoked Article 370, withdrawing special status from Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan suspended the bus service between Nankana Sahib and Amritsar. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 00:14 IST

