Sikh devotees from Punjab injured in stone-pelting by mob seeking 'donation' in Bihar's Bhojpur

Arrah (Bihar) [India], January 17 (ANI): A group of Sikh devotees, on way to their home in Punjab's Mohali, suffered injuries when their vehicle was pelted with stones by a mob in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Sunday, informed Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rahul Singh.

"Six Sikh devotees, on way to their home in Mohali from Patna, suffered injuries when their vehicle was pelted with stones by a mob for not donating for a religious ritual and construction of a religious place in Charpokhari, Bhojpur on Sunday," the SDPO said.

He further informed that the incident took place on Ara-Sasaram Road near Dhyanitola under Charpokhri police station in Bhojpur district when the devotees were on their way to Mohali after taking part in 'Prakash Parv' being observed at Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Sahib in Patna.



The police officer said the mob demanded money for the construction of a religious place and when denied they pulled out the driver of the truck and thrashed him. "The devotees in the truck then stepped out to protect him. This series of incidents was followed by a local mob pelting stones at Sikh devotees, which left many injured," the SDPO said.



The injured persons are being treated at Charpokhari Public Health Centre (PHC).

"Five people have been held for questioning," the SDPO said.

One of the devotees on the truck said that there were a total of 58 people in the truck.

"At least 6-7 people suffered injuries when the mob attacked us for denial to pay extortion money," said another devotee.

Those who suffered injuries in the stone-pelting have been identified as Manprit Singh, Birendra Singh, Harpreet Singh, Jasveer Singh and Balveer Singh, all residents of Mohali. (ANI)

