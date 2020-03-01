Sikh father-son duo saves about 70 Muslims during Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (ANI): About 70 Muslims were saved by Sikh father-son duo during the violence in Gokulpuri area here on February 24.

Mohinder Singh with the help of his son transported Muslim families from Gokulpuri market area to Kardampuri on their two-wheelers.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said: "I and my son shifted about 60 to 70 Muslims during the violence. I was on my scooter and my son was on his bullet. We made 20 rounds from Gokulpuri to Kardampuri area. They were afraid and seeing their fear we decided to shift them from here."

"I have witnessed the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. This violence reminded me of that. We gave turbans to Muslim men with beard so that they could not be recognized. There were women and children too. We took them out first", he said.

"We did this only for humanity as we saw them as humans instead of any person with another religion," he added.

At least 42 people have died and more than 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence. (ANI)

