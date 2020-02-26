Sikhs should act as mediators in Delhi riots, says senior advocate HS Phoolka

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Senior advocate and prominent Sikh leader HS Phoolka on Wednesday said that Sikhs should act as mediators in the Delhi violence and look after patients in hospitals and arrange for their medical treatment.

"Sikhs should act as mediators in Delhi riots - have requested Sikh leaders and Gurdwara Committee to form Peace Committees, send Langar to victims in affected area and hospitals, look after patients in hospitals and arrange medicines," Phoolka tweeted.

He said that no peace-loving citizen should sit at home as a silent spectator and urged people to try whatever they can to help the victims.

"No peace-loving citizen should sit as a silent spectator at home, try whatever you can - give medicines in hospitals, give clothes. All gurdwaras should set up relief camps. Organising a peace march by Lawyers to effected areas. Requested SCBA &DHCBA to organise," he added.

This comes after as many as 22 people lost their lives and close to 200 people were injured in the violence that broke out in northeast Delhi on Sunday leading to widespread vandalism and arson in the last two days. (ANI)

