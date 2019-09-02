Sikhs submit Memorandum with Pak High Commisssion against forceful conversion of minorities

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Members of Sikh Community on Monday submitted a Memorandum with Pakistan High Commission here against the forceful religious conversion of Minorities in Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Puneet Singh-the person who submitted the memorandum said, "In this memorandum, we have said that those minorities living in Pakistan whether they are Hindus, Sikhs and Christians. Their religious conversion should be stopped."

"We have also mentioned about the Sikh girl who was forcefully converted into Islam and was married to a Muslim man," he said.

Earlier today, members of Sikh Community took out a march here to protest against forceful conversion of minorities in Pakistan.

The march began from Teen Murti Marg here and was culminated at Pakistan High Commission in solidarity with the Sikh girl who was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam before being married to a Muslim man in Pakistan's Punjab province and demanded justice for her.

The Sikh community members wanted to submit the memorandum at the Pakistan High Commission, however, they were stopped.

This irked the Sikhs who launched massive protests near the premises of the PakistanHigh Commission.

Police forces deployed outside the Pakistan High Commission were seen grappling to contain the protesters behind the barricades while the protesters climbed over the police barricades and raised slogans against Pakistan.

The agitators also burnt an effigy of the Pakistan Chief Minister Imran Khan and raised slogans like 'Stop forceful conversion of Minorities in Pakistan'.

The abduction of the teenage Sikh girl came to light on August 29 after Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Majinder Singh Sirsa shared a video of the girl's family narrating the ordeal on social media.

The incident led to a furore in India with several political leaders across parties demanding action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

