Sikkim: 16 Indian Army personnel lose their lives as truck skids down slope

Sikkim [India], December 23 (ANI): As many as 16 Indian Army personnel lost their lives on Friday in a road accident in North Sikkim involving an Army truck, said the Indian Army.

According to the Indian Army, the ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that was going from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. En route at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn.

The Indian Army launched a rescue operation in which four injured soldiers were air evacuated, while three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident.

The Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of loss.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the death of the Bravehearts.

"Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," Tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)