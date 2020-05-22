Sikkim Chief Minister thanks MP Govt officials for helping Sikkim family during crisis

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has written a letter to his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressing gratitude to Madhya Pradesh officials who helped members of a family hailing from Sikkim who went through a difficult situation while passing through the state during the lockdown.

A press release of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Sikkim Chief Minister wrote to Chouhan about the help rendered to the two women members of a family who was on its way from Vadodara to Sikkim.

The letter said that Mrs. Chandrasubba and Ms. Vishnu Mayasubbak were travelling from Vadodara to their hometown in Sikkim from Gujarat.

"On the way, Chandrasubba's health deteriorated and she was admitted to the district hospital by officials of Katni district of Madhya Pradesh. Katni's Collector Bharat Yadav sent ADM to arrange for his treatment. Due to poor health, she was being taken to the Medical College Jabalpur, but unfortunately, she died en route," the release said citing from the letter.

"Treating them like family members, Jabalpur SDM Ashish Pandey and other officials not only made all arrangements for her funeral but also made arrangements to send Vishnu Mayasubbak to her home from Jabalpur," the release added.

The lockdown, with prescribed relaxations, has been extended till May 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

