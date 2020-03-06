Sikkim govt suspends issuing 'Inner Line Permit' till further order in wake of coronavirus spread

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Sikkim government has suspended issuing "Inner Line Permit" from Thursday till the further order in the wake of the spread of coronavirus.

Buses are plying only for the domestic tourists from Sikkim Nationalised Transport at Siliguri.

"As per the circular issued by the Home Department, Government of Sikkim, we have stopped issuing Inner Line Permit from today, that is March 5. It has been taken because of the rapid spread of coronavirus," Sonam Peki Bhutia, Dy Director, Tourist Information Centre, told ANI.

The country's total number of positive cases of Coronavirus reached 30 on Thursday after a person in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh tested positive.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan confirmed that 29 were tested positive for coronavirus in the country till March 4.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Vardhan said: "Till March 4, there have been 29 positive cases of coronavirus in India. I am daily reviewing the situation. A Group of Ministers is also monitoring the situation."

Coronavirus has so far killed more than 3200 people globally. (ANI)

