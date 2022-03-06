Sikkim: ITBP personnel train local youth in self-defence techniques

Chungthang (Sikkim) [India], March 6 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Sunday trained local youth of Sikkim's Chungthang in self-defence techniques under the programme of human face of security under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-Desh Ki Hifazat, Desh ki Suraksha'.



The force has organised various programmes, especially in the remotest parts of the country, on the theme of 'Desh Ki Hifazat-Desh Ki Suraksha' to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the country's independence as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from March 6-13.





Herein, various programmes related to the theme will be organised including "Humane face of security, honouring the martyrs' families, band displays and programs by Himveer Wives Welfare Association".



As per a press release of the ITBP, they will also be organizing free medical camps and undertaking many other programmes such as distribution of stationary and sports items for school children in the border regions and left-wing extremism hit areas. Band displays will be held at prominent places in the areas of deployment of the ITBP units.

"Since the past one year, the ITBP has been organizing several programs in connection with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which include cycle rallies, fitness walk/run, band display, plantation drives, blood donation camps etc. ITBP has made a significant contribution in flagship missions of the Government of India," the release read.

The force has a far-reaching outreach to the remotest Himalayan regions and populations. It has conducted hundreds of rescue missions over the past few decades in times of disasters in the Himalayas, it further added. (ANI)

