Sikkim: Landslide in Singtam disrupts traffic movement in Gangtok

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], August 6 (ANI): Landslide in Singtam town of Assam's Gangtok disrupts traffic movement in the district on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department had predicted fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm, lightning over Sub-Himalayan in Sikkim on Friday.

"Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh on 05th," it informed via a tweet on Friday. (ANI)