Sikkim reports second COVID-19 case

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], June 3 (ANI): One more COVID-19 case has been reported from Sikkim, said Dr Pempa T Bhutia DG-cum-State Health Secretary.

The positive case had a travel history from Delhi and was asymptomatic.

"One more person has tested positive, a returnee from Delhi on 25th. His direct two contacts have tested negative. The patient was asymptomatic and was detected positive on testing of returnees," said Bhutia.

"So, almost all the contacts were tested along with him and all tested negative. Now we have a total of two COVID positive cases and both are asymptomatic," Bhutia added.

Sikkim had earlier reported its first positive COVID-19 case on May 23. (ANI)

