Sikkim to host C20 Summit on April 29-30 in Gangtok

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], April 27 (ANI): Sikkim is all set to host the Civil 20 (C20) India 2023 in the State capital on April 29 and 30. Civil 20 is a working group on sustainable and resilient communities - Climate, Environment and Net Zero targets.

The event is anticipated to gather 200 attendees from 22 nations along with many more attendees from around the world joining the conclave via online mode. The inaugural ceremony on April 29 will be graced by Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay as the chief guest, along with Land Revenue Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha, Ambassador, Uganda, AmbJoyce Kikafunda, C20 Principal Coordinator, Amb. Vijay Nambiar, who will also address the gathering. President, Amrita University and Troika Member, C20, Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, will be presenting the felicitations.

The valedictory event on April 30 will be addressed by the Governor of Sikkim Lakshman Prasad Acharya. The event will also be graced by the Ambassador of Gambia to India, Amb. Mustafa Jawara, as the guest of honour, and Minister For Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Power, Agriculture, Science & Technology, Government of Manipur Thongam Biswajit Singh.

The conclave is being organized by Amrita University (Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham), Kerala in collaboration with the Government of Sikkim. The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) and the Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department are representing the State government as co-organisers for the conclave.

C20 India Working Group Coordinator and Provost, Amrita University, Dr Maneesha Sudheer and Sikkim Land Revenue and Disaster Management department secretary Anil Raj Rai in a press conference at Gangtok on Thursday, said, "C20 India 2023 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20 that provides a platform for civil society organizations (CSO) around the world to voice the people's aspirations to the world leaders at the G20's 2023 Summit in India".



The C20 India 2023 Working Group on Sustainable and Resilient Communities - Climate, Environment and Net Zero Targets is one of the 14 Working Groups that have been formed under C20 India 2023. The C20 conclave is a major event under India's G20 Presidency that aims to bring out extensive dialogue and engagement with Civil Society Organizations, policymakers, representatives from government and non-governmental agencies, and academicians from around the world to understand existing global policies related to the sustainability and resilient communities and to further identify gaps and come up with innovative solutions which will then be presented to the G20 nations at the summit in September 2023.

Dr Sudheer expressed delight over the conference being held in Sikkim. She stated, "A state which is truly an example of sustainability and resilience, with the SSDMA on landslide early warning system since 2013. The conclave will provide an opportunity for people to see how Sikkim has adopted best practices and taken proactive steps to bring in climate resilience and disaster risk reduction".

The conclave will provide an opportunity for the CSOs from all over the world to come to Sikkim and deliberate on the thematic areas of Climate Resilience & Social Justice, Environment Sustainability, Net-Zero Emission Management and Compassion Driven Approaches. The policy deliberations among a multitude of stakeholders will bring out the recommendations to be provided to the G20 leadership team, added the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham representative.

"The conclave would bring out dialogues and deliberations to bring out the voice of CSOs to G20 leadership to address the pressing challenges of the day and urged for support from multi-stakeholders to pave the way to develop scalable models that can be adapted to multiple countries", said Sudheer.

Sikkim Land Revenue Secretary Anil Raj Rai in his address, extended gratitude to Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay and the State government for hosting the C20 conclave in the State and thanked the Amrita University for choosing the State capital Gangtok for the event. The conclave will open an opportunity for the State to showcase its sustainable and resilient practices on the G20 map.

He further informed that the C20 conclave in the State capital would also feature training sessions on Sustainable Development & Climate Resilience and Energy Sustainability & Net Zero Targets, parallel to the plenary sessions at Chintan Bhawan, which will be largely participated by teachers and students from various schools and colleges at NB Bhandari Degree College, Tadong and Janta Bhawan, DPH.

The event intends to give stakeholders from all over the world a forum to collaborate and exchange ideas, as well as to give academics, professionals, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) a way to participate in the G20 policy discussions. Other notable dignitaries from the G20 nations will also attend the event. International and local speakers from the government and civic society will also be present. (ANI)

