Siliguri: 12 gold pieces worth Rs 2 crores seized by DRI, 2 arrested

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], August 23 (ANI): Two people in possession of 12 pieces of foreign-made gold bars weighing 1.99 kilograms, worth around Rs 2 crore were arrested by the Intelligence (DRI) in Siliguri on Sunday.

"The two accused, Mangi Lal, and Yogesh Soni are residents of Rajasthan and were attempting to smuggle the gold to New Delhi. They will be produced before the Siliguri court today and given one-day jail custody. Further investigation is underway." the DRI said. (ANI)