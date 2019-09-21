Siliguri: 2 Royal Bengal tigers to be released in open at Bengal Safari Park

Siliguri (West-Bengal) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): People visiting the Bengal Safari Park from next month onwards will have something more to look forward to as two Royal Bengal Tigers, which were born last year are going to be released in the open area of the safari.

The two tigers named Rika and Kika will be moved to the open area of the Safari in the presence of State Forest Minister Bratya Basu, Tourism minister Goutam Deb and North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh on October 1.

Bengal Safari Park Director Dharamdeo Rai said, "We are going to release two tigers Rika and Kika in the Tiger zones of Bengal Safari".

"The white strips of Kika are going to be a huge draw for the visitors. It is their perfect age to be released in the open so that people moving in the vehicles can enjoy the tiger safari", Rai added.

He also stated that the authority has conducted many trials to understand the mentality of such animals and has received positive results.

Shila, a four years old female tigress at the park had given birth to three cubs on May 11, last year. The three Tiger cubs were named as Kika, Rika and Ika by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, after five months, Ika was found dead due to immunity issues.

It may be noted that Bengal safari was set up in an area of over 700 acres of forest land. The park offers tiger safari, mixed herbivore safari, leopard safari and Asiatic black bear safari. It has an aviary trail, lesser cats trail, gharial and crocodile ponds too. (ANI)