The two tigers at the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri on Saturday. Photo/ANI
The two tigers at the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Siliguri: 2 Royal Bengal tigers to be released in open at Bengal Safari Park

By Tarak Sarkar | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:24 IST

Siliguri (West-Bengal) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): People visiting the Bengal Safari Park from next month onwards will have something more to look forward to as two Royal Bengal Tigers, which were born last year are going to be released in the open area of the safari.
The two tigers named Rika and Kika will be moved to the open area of the Safari in the presence of State Forest Minister Bratya Basu, Tourism minister Goutam Deb and North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh on October 1.
Bengal Safari Park Director Dharamdeo Rai said, "We are going to release two tigers Rika and Kika in the Tiger zones of Bengal Safari".
"The white strips of Kika are going to be a huge draw for the visitors. It is their perfect age to be released in the open so that people moving in the vehicles can enjoy the tiger safari", Rai added.
He also stated that the authority has conducted many trials to understand the mentality of such animals and has received positive results.
Shila, a four years old female tigress at the park had given birth to three cubs on May 11, last year. The three Tiger cubs were named as Kika, Rika and Ika by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, after five months, Ika was found dead due to immunity issues.
It may be noted that Bengal safari was set up in an area of over 700 acres of forest land. The park offers tiger safari, mixed herbivore safari, leopard safari and Asiatic black bear safari. It has an aviary trail, lesser cats trail, gharial and crocodile ponds too. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:27 IST

Congress will win over 85 seats in Haryana assembly polls: Ashok Tanwar

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Former Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Dr Ashok Tanwar on Saturday said that his party would win over 85 seats out of 90 in the ensuing assembly elections in the state and BJP will be out of the league this time around.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:09 IST

Begusarai should be declared 'drought-affected', demands Giriraj Singh

Begusarai (Bihar) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday took a jibe at Bihar government by stating that his constituency Begusarai was not declared as 'drought-affected' despite receiving lesser rainfall than other districts declared as drought-affected.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:07 IST

Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations: Amit Shah...

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from all the states via video conferencing to discuss the planning of celebrations to be held on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:05 IST

Model Code of Conduct imposed in Haryana: State CEO

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Anurag Agarwal, the Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana on Saturday informed that the Model Code of Conduct has been imposed in the state with the announcement of election dates.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:02 IST

Nadda to meet former "wall" of Indian cricket in Bengaluru

New Delhi India September 21 (ANI): BJP Working President J P Nadda, who will be in Bengaluru on a day-long visit as part of party's "Jan Sampark Abhiyan" would meet two legends-one from cricket, another from literature-- during his stay on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:57 IST

EC appeals for 'environment-friendly' assembly elections

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): For the upcoming Assembly Elections to be held on October 21 in Haryana and Maharashtra, the Election Commission has appealed for environment-friendly polls today at a press conference.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:57 IST

Under 'Gaganyaan' mission, first Indian astronaut to be sent to...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): ISRO chief K Sivan on Saturday said that the first Indian astronaut will be sent to space under the 'Gaganyaan' mission for which the work is already underway.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:48 IST

Couldn't meet Lalu Yadav as his condition is not good, says...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Jharkhand's Congress unit president Rameshwar Oraon on Saturday went to meet former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), where he is undergoing treatment, but Oraon was not able to meet

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:37 IST

K'taka: BJP govt puts on hold civic works worth Rs 642 cr; Cong,...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka has put on hold civic works worth Rs 642 crore across 139 local bodies, a move that came under attack from Congress and JD(S) which termed it as "partisan" politics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:34 IST

Gujarat: NRI couple promote khadi ahead of Gandhi Jayanti in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Even though western countries are accepting khadi as a natural fabric, it still needs to be promoted among people in India. Ahead of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, a couple from the USA promotes Khadi fabric in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:29 IST

Delhi police nab interstate arms smuggler

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi police on Saturday arrested an arms supplier and recovered illicit firearms and ammunition from him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:20 IST

'Howdy Modi' is a very warm welcome for PM Modi: Former diplomat NN Jha

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Former diplomat NN Jha on Saturday said that the upcoming 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston is an "indicator of a very warm welcome" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States.

Read More
iocl