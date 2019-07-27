Siliguri: 4 held, 6 kg gold biscuits seized

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 27 (ANI): Four people were arrested and 6kg of foreign-origin gold biscuits were seized from their possession here.

"Four people including a woman were arrested from Saraighat express in Siliguri. The accused will be produced before the court this afternoon," officials said.

According to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the foreign origin gold biscuits were supposed to smuggle to Kolkata.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

