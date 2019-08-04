Siliguri: BSF seizes cough syrup, cattle worth over Rs 3 lakh

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday seized bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup and cattle worth Rs 3,11,321 from different border areas in the intervening night of August 3 and 4.

"In the intervening night of August 3 and 4, on specific information, troops of under command Battalions of North Bengal frontier, Border Security Force, carried out a special Anti-Smuggling drive in their respective border areas and seized 560 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup and 22 cattle worth Rs 3,11,321 from different border areas," a BSF release stated.

These cough syrup and cattle were meant to be smuggled out from India to Bangladesh, officials said.

