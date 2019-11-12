Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Custom Department have seized 1,38,000 US dollars and Rs 26,000 rupees from Kanchanjunga Express at the Jalpaiguri railway station on Monday.
Two persons including a woman and her son have been arrested. The duo has been identified as Laltang Poe and her son Rahul Poe.
"The motive was smuggling," said Shyamal Majumdar, Superintendent, Customs (ANI)
Siliguri: Custom dept seizes 1,38,000 US dollars from Kanchanjunga Express, two held
ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 04:01 IST
