Siliguri pays tributes to language movement brave-hearts

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): People from different walks of life observed International Mother Language Day by offering floral tribute to the replica of martyrs column, built in the memory of brave hearts who had lost their lives for the language movement in Dhaka, Bangladesh during 1952.

A delegation from Panchagarh, Bangladesh also participated in the event with fervor and confidence.

"The Bengali language is our mother tongue and today is our pride day. Many martyrs have given their lives to achieve this day, so we observe the day as mother tongue day or International Mother language day. We think all Bengali people in several parts of the world are also observing it," said Anwar Sadat Samrat, chairman, Panchagarh district board, Bangladesh.

International Mother Language Day is a worldwide annual observance held on 21 February to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism. (ANI)

