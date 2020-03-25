Siliguri residents practice precautionary measures to curb COVID-19

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): As the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown takes effect, people of Siliguri are taking precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Several areas of Siliguri wore a deserted look following the lockdown and most shops were closed for the day.

Many streets were disinfected and bleaching powder was sprayed on drains, to reduce the risk of infection in the areas.

Nantu Paul, Councilor, Ward no. 12, Siliguri Municipal Corporation, was seen drawing circles with paint in front of shops selling essential commodities in a move to practice social distancing among people.

Speaking to ANI, Pal said: "We have initiated the public service activities on the instructions of the government. We are maintaining hygiene and cleanliness, and furthermore, disinfection processes and awareness campaigns are also being conducted in the area."

"All the food markets are currently open, as ordered by the government," he added.

He further appealed to the people not to resort to panic buying, and buy necessities for a short period of time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)