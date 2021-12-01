Siliguri: Sex workers, AIDS patients light up candles on eve of World AIDS Day

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], December 1 (ANI): Sex workers, health workers and HIV-AIDS patients lit candles on Tuesday in the memory of those who died due to the disease on the eve of World AIDS Day.



World AIDS Day is celebrated on December 1.

Suchandra Mitra Maiti, project manager, FSW project, West Bengal Voluntary Association (WBVHA) said, "Red ribbon is a symbol of HIV and we want to spread awareness through the art."

According to the figure of West Bengal Aids prevention and control society, the total number of AIDS patients in the state is around 50,000. (ANI)

