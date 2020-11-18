Silver items, sacred clothes stolen from temple in Andhra's Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Some unidentified miscreants have stolen silver items and sacred clothes of a local deity placed at a Ram temple in Srikalahasti town of Chittoor district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident had come to light after some locals noticed the broken grill of the temple and informed the temple authorities and the police.

"We received information from the temple staff, and immediately rushed to the Ram Temple. There we found the grill in broken condition. It is primarily understood that the thief broke the grill, entered the temple and stole the items," Circle Inspector Nagarjuna Reddy said.



The police said that the temple authorities have identified that silver items weighing around 3 kgs and silk clothes used to decorate the local deity were stolen.

A case was registered in the matter at Srikalahasti One Town Police station and an investigation in the matter has been taken up.

The police also appealed to the temple authorities to fix the CCTV cameras installed in the premises and deploy security guards for the safety of the temple. (ANI)

