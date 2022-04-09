SilverLine project: Hadn't granted any form of approval to the state govt, Central Govt informs Kerala HC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Kerala government has not been provided with any approval for proceeding with the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) or stone laying in the private lands for the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project, an affidavit submitted in the state High Court by the Central government said on Saturday.

It also made clear that neither the state government approached Railways for seeking permission, nor did it give any notice regarding the SIA or stone laying.



After hearing all arguments, a single bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran reserved its judgment in a batch of petitions seeking to stop the stone laying procedures by the state government regarding the project.

Earlier while hearing, the Court had asked the state, "is the state government the competent authority to conduct SIA for the project? Are the survey stones laid by the authorities permanent?"

"This is a joint venture project of the Government of India and the Government of Kerala. The central government is also an equal partner in the project, so you hold equal responsibility to answer all the questions," the court told the Central government. (ANI)

