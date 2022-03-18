SilverLine protest: Kerala Oppn leaders troop into well in Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 18 (ANI): Kerala Opposition MLAs trooped into the well in state Assembly on Friday over the ongoing agitation against the K-Rail project in Kottayam's Madampally.

Tension ensued in Kottayam's Changanassery taluk on Thursday after the K-Rail came to lay survey stones for the SilverLine project.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front MLAs raised slogans against the LDF government and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.



On Thursday, the police used force against residents of Madampally for protesting against the land acquisition for the K-Rail project.

VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition, said, "We have boycotted the Assembly session in the evening because of the ongoing agitation against the K-Rail project at Changanassery. Police brutally attacked the people, including women and children. Two days ago, we had raised the issue on the floor of the Assembly and the CM had assured that there won't be police highhandedness against the protestors."

The 529-km SilverLine railway project is an ambitious of the Pinarayi Vijayan government that will link Thiruvananthapuram in the south to Kasaragod in north, covering 11 districts through 11 stations. The journey between two stations is expected to take four hours, whereas now it takes 12 hours to reach from one end to another. (ANI)

